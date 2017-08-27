Vicksburg seeking $45,000 to give popular park a facelift

In Warren County, Vicksburg's Mayor says one of the oldest and most popular parks in the city is need of a makeover.

The city plans to ask county supervisors for thousands of dollars on Monday to help make that makeover happen.

Riverfront Park has seen its fair share of problems lately.

It over looks the Mississippi River and for more than a year, it has been sliding off its bank.

Vicksburg and Warren County secured $300,000 to fix the landslide. Barricades are temporarily up until work begins later this year.

Now, Mayor George Flaggs says more park problems popping up.

"There are so much deterioration of the mats for the swings and they have rough edges on the equipment," said Mayor Flaggs.

Parents who bring their kids to the play area couldn't agree more.

"My son, his shoe caught that grass that is sticking up and he fell," said one Vicksburg parent.

"Everything is decaying," said Rachel Herald. "The swings look terrible, the grounds got holes in it, and if the fencing moves any further, the park would be too small play in."

Mayor Flaggs said the city will request that Warren County invest $45,000 to give the park a facelift.

The work will include updated equipment, landscaping and safety improvements.

"This is the most used park and we have a joint agreement that we spend the money it takes to maintain this park," explained Flaggs. "We pay half and the board of supervisors pay half. We are going to talk to them about why the additional $45,000 is needed to improve the safety of this park and improve it, so it won't become a liability to the kids."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.