Kenneth Stokes wants gun shows moved to Madison, Rankin Counties

Gun enthusiasts had the chance to purchase new firearms at the Fairground's Trade Mart building this weekend, but it's wasn't an event welcome by all Capital City Leaders.

With the number of shootings happening in the Capital City, Councilman Kenneth Stokes believes having gun shows in Jackson isn't good for the city's crime rate or wallet.

"Not all money is good money." said Councilman Stokes. "Dope boys make money, but that ain't good money."

At these gun shows, Stokes says "gun runners" load up on firearms, then resell them to poor neighborhoods. He believes they need to go and that it is clear that other cities have room for them.

"The Cadillac dealership moved to Madison. Mercedes Benz is in the process of moving to Madison." added Stokes. "Move these gun shows to Madison. Move these gun shows to Madison County and Rankin County. We don't need them in Jackson."

When asked if he believed the state needed stronger regulations when it comes to purchasing guns, Stokes says he didn't think that would help and that our lawmakers would be addressing the issue any time soon.

"As long as it's these young black kids that's killing each other, the Governor and others don't care." Stokes said. "It's people like Kenny Stokes who say it's wrong for a black man to be killed. It's wrong for a white man to be killed. It's wrong for a Hispanic man to be killed, because the bible says, 'thou shall not kill'."

We've reached out to Governor Phil Bryant on Councilman Stokes' remarks. We are still waiting to hear back.

