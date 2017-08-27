Log truck overturns on MS 43 at MS 18 in Rankin County

A log truck has overturned and spilled its load on MS 43 at MS 18 in Rankin County.

According to Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the 18 wheeler log truck was traveling south on MS 43 when the driver came up on the intersection to fast and overturned at MS 18.

@MississippiDOT Log truck overturned MS 43 at MS 18 in Rankin Co. No injuries. MDOT on scene removing logs from roadway at this time. pic.twitter.com/C2FthHtJNa — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) August 28, 2017

The driver was attempting to make a turn onto MS 18.

The log truck spilled logs onto the roadway blocking parts of the roadway.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

MDOT was on scene and pushed the logs off the roadway and will return during morning hours to remove the logs.

The accident is currently under investigation.

