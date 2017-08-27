Hattiesburg takes the Little Brown Jug over Laurel 20-14 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hattiesburg takes the Little Brown Jug over Laurel 20-14

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
LAUREL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hattiesburg beats Laurel 20-14.

Click on the video above for highlights.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly