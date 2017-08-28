Kevin Hart calls out fellow celebrities to help him help raise hurricane relief funds

Kevin Hart calls out fellow celebrities to help him help Houston

Comedian Kevin Hart has issued a challenge to some big name friends to help out with Hurricane relief, and he's naming names.

In an Instagram video that's been viewed over a million times, he talked about being moved to action after hearing about what is going on in Houston.

Hart committed to giving $25,000 in what he's calling "the Hurricane Relief Challenge."

"I'm calling this the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge....Lets go @therock@beyonce @chrisrock Jay Z Dave Chappelle @jerryseinfeild @iamsteveharveytv@justintimberlake #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge #prayforhouston .....I am getting a link together now people. Help me help Houston...."

He tagged his famous friends including Beyonce, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, Chris Rock, Steve Harvey, Justin Timberlake, Dave Chappelle, Jay Z, and Jerry Seinfeld to help him raise funds.

Kevin Hart is not the only celebrity thinking about Texas, talking about the storm damage, and asking for help on Instagram.

Houston Texan J.J. Watt has set up his own fundraiser, and pledged $100,000.

"It's extremely difficult to have to watch the events of Hurricane Harvey unfold on TV and not be able to get back to Houston to help with the recovery efforts. I've set up a fundraiser so that we can raise as much money as possible to help our communities and the families of our great city rebuild. Any donation that you can spare, no matter how large or small, no matter what city or state you live in, is greatly appreciated. We will come out of this stronger than ever.

www.YouCaring.com/JJWatt

#TexasForever"

Here's a sampling of what other celebrities shared.

