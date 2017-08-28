United Airlines cancels Houston flights in and out of Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

United Airlines cancels Houston flights in and out of Jackson

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: WLBT archives

United Airlines is is canceling flights today headed into Houston from the Jackson International Airport. 

  • United Airlines 4189 - Houtson TX at 8:45 a.m.
  • United Airlines 3959 - Houston TX at 11:55 a.m.
  • United Airlines 3922 Houston TX at 2:20 p.m.
  • United Airlines 4455 - Houston TX at 6:45 p.m.
  • United Airlines 4204 - Houston TX at 10:55 p.m.

Flights for tomorrow are also cancelled.

To check out the latest cancellations and details, click HERE.

