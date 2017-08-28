Bridge collapses in Natchez when dump truck exceeds weight limit

Sunday morning, Adams County Sheriff's Office was called about a wreck on Artman Road Bridge at the Adams County and Jefferson County line.

A red dump truck full of gravel, had fallen down in the creek bed due to the bridge collapsing. The truck was headed north towards Jefferson County when it fell through.

The truck was registered to Lloyd Songe Marine Inc. The driver of the truck, Harly Walker, was not injured during the accident.

The owner of the dump truck came soon after the incident and brought in two track hoes and a bulldozer to try to get the truck out of the creek bed.

Adams County Road Foreman (Robbie Dollar) advised that he believes the truck was well over the 8,000 lb limit that is posted on the roadway.

After the truck was removed from the creek bed it was left on the north end of bridge to block the roadway.

Barricades were placed on the South end of the bridge to keep traffic off the bridge.

Jefferson County was also contacted to see if they could get the other bridge North of this bridge in Jefferson County which is also closed reopened so residents that live in between the two bridges would have a way out in case of emergencies.

A water line crossing the creek along the side of the bridge was also busted by a Track Hoe while the truck was being removed from the creek bed.

This accident is under investigation so no citations have been issued at this point in the investigation.

