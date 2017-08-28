Two wanted in Brookhaven for questioning in aggravated assault

The Brookhaven Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two men named Shakur Magee and Victor Sanders.

They are both wanted for questioning for allegedly being involved in an aggravated assault case that happened on August 25th.

The incident happened early in the morning at Hayes Trailer Park

If you have any information on the two individuals whereabouts, please contact Brookhaven Police at 601-833-2424

