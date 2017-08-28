Historic Lawrence Co. church heavily damaged after car crashes into it

According to MHP, one of the oldest historical churches in Lawrence County was heavily damaged early Monday morning.

A red car crashed into Old Silver Creek Baptist Church in Silver Creek. Pastor Micah Rutland, says the antebellum style church was established in 1814.

Pastor Rutland says that at 2:30 a.m. Monday, a driver fleeing criminal charges drove into the sanctuary of the church.

The building has substantial damage, but there are no apparent injuries right now.

Pastor Rutland stated, "It's a shame to see such a beautiful historic building damaged in this way, but we know that people are more important than buildings and damage such as this can be repaired. This is a great Community with all of its people showing up to make sure that it's Ministry continues no matter what happens to the corner of a building."

We are working to get more information.

