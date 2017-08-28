Ways to help Hurricane Harvey victims

The Red Cross organization has already helped over 1,800 people who have sought refuge in the 35 Red Cross and community shelters in Texas and Louisiana due to Hurricane Harvey.

They depend on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. To help people affected by Hurricane Harvey, call 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

You can also donate, or get more information on ways to help on their website.

Mississippi Blood Services is open and collecting blood for Hurricane Harvey survivors.

You can visit your local bank and donate to help save lives.

Many of the banks in Texas are closing and they desperately need our help.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.