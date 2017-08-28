Mississippi reports five new cases of West Nile Virus

Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported five new human cases of WNV, bringing the state total to 41 this year.

The new cases were in Clarke, Hinds, Lauderdale, Monroe and Yazoo counties.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Clarke, Clay, Covington, Forrest (4), Hinds (8), Humphreys (2), Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes, Madison (4), Monroe, Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (6), Scott, Wilkinson, and Yazoo counties. Two deaths have been reported in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/we

