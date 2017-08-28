Massive, record-breaking alligator caught in Natchez by Brandon hunters

A record-breaking alligator was captured over the weekend in Natchez by a group of Brandon hunters.

A new alligator length record alligator was certified August 28, 2017 by Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Alligator Program Coordinator, Ricky Flynt.

The alligator was caught in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon, near Natchez.

The alligator was certified as the “longest male alligator taken by a permitted hunter in Mississippi.”

The alligator’s length was 14 feet ¾ inch, which broke the previous record by ½ inch.

The alligator weighed 766.5 pounds.

The belly girth was 69 inches, and the tail girth was 43 inches.

