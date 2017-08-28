Localized flooding threatens Jackson later in the week

Heavy rains from Harvey could enter our area and cause problems later this week and the biggest concern is flash flooding.

Melving Yarber has lived in her home on Dye Street since the late seventies, but only in recent years has her street regularly turned into a lake after heavy rains.

She says her complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears.

"It's supposed to be a sewer back there in the woods some place stopped up and we asked the city if they would come out and repair it and they haven't been yet," explained Yarber.

This week, Yarber and others are concerned they could again see heavy rains and flooding and everything that comes with it.

"We have insects and anything could come up. Snakes and everything," said Yarber. "They did find a snake up at the corner one day."

Residents on St. Ann Street are also repeat victims of flash flooding this year.

They say the city needs to expand the drainage ditches in their neighborhood, which are no longer big enough to handle the rain water that is now directed towards their homes.

Monday, we contacted the city to see if they were making any preparations this week in advance of Harvey.

A spokesperson said they would get back to us.

We will let you know if they contact us back, and what they tell us.

