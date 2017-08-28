Mississippians braving catastrophic storm in Houston

Many in Mississippi have family and friends in the Houston area. We have watched the news and social media as this horror story unfolds.

Houston, the nation's fourth largest city, is a city submerged.

The entire Texas National Guard has been activated for search and rescue efforts.

People remain trapped and so do animals.

Properties near Cut N' Shoot, Texas began taking on more water at noon Monday.

Our attempts to Skype residents failed due to weather conditions and poor cell reception.

Friends in Magnolia, Texas were forced into an emergency evacuation of their horses Sunday in waist deep water. They lost power Monday.

Our colleague Stephanie Bell Flynt is near MD Anderson Cancer center recovering from a stem cell transplant.

She is safe, but trapped in the apartment by flood waters according to her Sunday post on Facebook.

We were unable to reach her.

We did reach Magee native, Kellyn Dukes by Skype. Dukes moved to Houston four years ago.

"It's kind of scary," said Dukes. "It seems to be affecting everybody in every spot of Houston. Either by flash flooding or flooding in general from the bayou's,"

Dukes is safe, but can't really believe what is going on around her.

"I don't know if some places will return," added Dukes. "When the storms goes away, there is going to be a lot of closed business too. It's affecting everyone."

To say the situation in and around Houston, Texas is catastrophic is an understatement. An estimated 11 trillion gallons of rain have fallen, but there are unsung heroes everywhere.

"I just hear stories of neighbors helping neighbors, strangers helping people they don't even know. There are people coming in from other cities on their boats and the big trucks," said Dukes.

