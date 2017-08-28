MDOT Enforcement Officer killed in crash

An enforcement officer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation has been killed in a crash. Officer Robert Pinkston of Isola was killed in the crash on his way to church Sunday morning.

The accident happened on Cole Lake Road approximately a half mile north of Highway 12 around 8:30. The Humphreys County Sheriff's Department is investigating the accident.

"Words are not enough to express the magnitude of the loss felt by his family, friends and coworkers", said Melinda McGrath, MDOT Executive Director. She added, "we ask everyone to keep the Pinkston Family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for all touched by this tragic loss."

Pinkston was assigned to the I-20 inspection station in Warren County and worked for MDOT Enforcement for three years.

"There will be a major void left with Officer Pinkston's sudden passing. As with any tragic loss of life, this is very hard on coworkers, family and friends. Vehicle crashes are responsible for many tragic deaths and are a constant reminder to travel safely, " said Chief Willie Huff, director of MDOT Office of Enforcement.

Pinkston is survived by his wife, their five children and numerous family members.

