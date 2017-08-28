Entergy Mississippi crews head to Texas to help with Harvey restoration

At the request of our sister utility, Entergy Texas, Inc., Entergy Mississippi will send 110 line workers and approximately 30 support personnel to Beaumont, Texas to help restore outages caused by Hurricane Harvey as soon as it is safe to do so.

Of the 100 line workers, approximately 60 are contract workers and the rest are Entergy Mississippi employees.

All support personnel are Entergy MS employees.

Crews will leave from the northern, central and southern portions of our service area early Tuesday morning.

Crews leaving from central Mississippi will gather in the parking lot of the Mississippi Coliseum at 6:30 a.m., with a planned departure of 7 a.m.

