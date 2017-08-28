Civil Rights activist witnessed history at Dr. King's "I Have A Dream" speech

Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have A Dream" speech.

It later became a mantra of the civil rights movement.

The most memorable speech of his civil rights career and marching beside him and standing behind him at the Mall in Washington was civil rights activist Charles Evers.

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today," bellowed Dr. King to a sea of faces on that hot summer day in the nation's capital.

"Later on I saw how great that speech was," said Jackson radio station owner and former Fayette Mayor Charles Evers.

But on August 28 1963, Evers stood behind Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and before nearly 250,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington at what he said was just another although much larger rally for racial equality.

"I'd always lead his marches. He always wanted me up there close to him," said Evers. "He knew I always had a gun. I said 'Martin you know I got a gun on me. I keep a gun'. He said 'I'm glad you're up here, because you may have to use it'."

The Decatur Mississippi native was 41 when he recalls him, King and others organized the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

"He was down to earth, but he never was no big shot," added the march organizer. "He never was important, just a man who wanted to be free and I loved Martin, and he loved me".

But their relationship began when Evers and his brother Medgar were working for racial equality in Mississippi.

"Medgar and I and a few more of us, Fannie Lou Hamer and Wharlest Jackson were fighting for integration, civil rights when Martin joined us," added the Jackson legend.

A close bond developed between the two as they marched in Selma Alabama and across the south.

"Every time he came to Jackson he stayed with me," said Evers. "He said he felt safer at my house than any house he stayed at because he said 'I know you got your thugs outside'. I said 'Martin they're protecting you too'."

Evers was traveling to Natchez when he heard that King was killed on April 4, 1968, in Memphis. He turned around and drove straight to the Lorraine Motel where the 39-year-old was fatally shot.

At 94, Evers still gets emotional when thinking of his friend's assassination, but is optimistic about what giving his life achieved for African Americans.

"I wish he could look back and see how far we have come. If Martin could look back and see how far America has come, both black and white, economically and racially, he'd be happy," added Evers.

According to the political activist, he is the last of what he calls the "Old Gang" of marchers and fighters.

