Media Monday: Jay Hopson says USM starting QB will be decided at practice

Down in Hattiesburg, the Southern Miss quarterback race is still undecided. Keon Howard and Kwadra Griggs have battled since the spring, both may be used Saturday against Kentucky.

Jay Hopson said today that QB1 will be decided this week at practice.

"We're going to let these guys battle it out and it will probably be to be honest with you Friday or Saturday, we'll play it up to gametime," Hopson said. "I think that's the fair thing to do. Kentucky's a good football team. They're a team that has our utmost respect, so we know we got a good football team coming in."

Southern Miss hosts Kentucky Saturday afternoon at The Rock. Kickoff is at 3:00pm, the game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.