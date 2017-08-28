Mississippi officials discuss response to Harvey

All eyes are on Harvey and what it will do next. In Mississippi, it could translate to heavy rain and flash flooding in some areas later this week.

Mississippi knows what it's like to need help post-disaster, but Mississippi Emergency Management Agency's executive director Lee Smithson is explaining that Texas has abundant resources within the state, including parts that aren't impacted by the flood.

Bottom line, we're not rushing resources over state lines.

"One historical note that I think is very important as to why we in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Florida are taking a wait and see approach right now is after Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005, we saw 10 additional hurricanes and 6 tropical storms in the 2005 season," noted Smithson. "So, if we all go in to help Texas when they haven't asked for help yet, we're leaving our citizens very vulnerable."

As Governor Phil Bryant sees it, Harvey is good training.

"It gives us another opportunity to go through this exercise to be fully prepared in the event that we have a tropical storm or hurricane that comes into the Gulf and effects the state of Mississippi at this type of level," explained Governor Bryant.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has special response team members scattered throughout the state who are trained and equipped to handle swift water rescues.

"I think it's good for people to hear that we are ready," said MDWFP Captain Chris Reed. "We're ready to respond for their needs and to help them in situations like these. They're tragic but this is also a time when communities and states come together."

They're loaded up and ready. If they get a green light, they'll send a team of 25 people with ten boats total.

