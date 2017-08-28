Media Monday: Matt Luke ready for Ole Miss debut

Matt Luke took the podium on game week for the first time as Ole Miss head coach.

He said TE Dawson Knox and DT Garrald McDowell are out for Saturday's game against South Alabama. Of course the big storyline is Luke's first game as Ole Miss head coach.

"Trying to put a team on the field that everybody's proud of," Luke said. "But I'm very excited. That's going to be one of my biggest challenges in this game, is to control my emotions. And to be a very, very efficient and organized head coach and to not let my emotions get to me. That's going to be one of my biggest challenges, but I'm excited and prepared for it."

Ole Miss faces South Alabama Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30pm, the game will be broadcast on ESPNU and online at ESPN3.com

