Media Monday: Mullen expects Fitzgerald to have different game week approach

After a summer of talk abouts, preview magazines, and controversy, it's finally the first week of college football in The Sip.

Mississippi State opens with Charleston Southern, a team that reached the FCS playoffs last season.

Dan Mullen feels Nick Fitzgerald's game week approach is a lot different now compared to opening 2016.

"I think he knows what to expect, how to prepare for game week, and what that's going to entail," Mullen said. "Coming in, getting ready for the game, a routine, a preparation for the game, all of those different things. I think that's a big advantage to have over last year, kinda being a first year guy, getting ready to go."

Mississippi State hosts Charleston Southern Saturday afternoon at Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:00pm, the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, online at ESPN3.com

