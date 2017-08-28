Jackson Zoo's financial issues have many worried it will be relocated

West Jackson residents want to put a stop to any talk of moving the Jackson Zoo out of the Capital City.

This as the zoo tries to manage financial and property shortfalls that have been building for years.

Back in 2013, the Jackson Zoo was in jeopardy of losing accreditation due to a lack of funding, but with community support appearing positive, money was found and hope was restored.

"We did reach about $1.2 million a year in support from the city, but the next year they cut $200,000," said Zoo Director, Beth Poff. "The next year, they cut another $200,000."

With city funding dwindling and attendance dropping to about 103,000 a year, Poff says their board is having to look at all of its options, including relocation.

"I've been asked by people, 'will that happen? Is that possibly back on the table?' Sure," said Poff. "If we get the planning group back together and they get through the data and they get the commitments from everyone and find that maybe we should look at that, that's a possibility. But we don't even have the funding to do the study right now."

The zoo has fired six of its staff members and Poff says when looking at this financial year, more cuts will have to take place.

She says, right now, what they need is volunteers to help maintain grounds and for residents to petition city leaders to support the zoo consistently.

