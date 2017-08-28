Real Men Wear Pink kickoff held in Jackson

Real men do wear pink and they can get breast cancer.

A reveal party was held Monday night to introduce the candidates for the annual fundraiser by the American Cancer Society.

Real Men Wear Pink is one of the events that increases awareness and raises money for breast cancer research.

Twenty-four men including businessmen, educators, two area sheriffs, Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest, bankers and an award winning chef make up this year's class.

"This is the third year for Real Men Wear Pink in the Greater Jackson area," said Chairperson Nelda Neal. "At the end of the 2016 year, we asked those guys to nominate someone they thought would be a great candidate for this job. They each nominated someone, and then there were others that we had to go out and kind of recruit."

This year each candidate is asked to raise at least $2,500. The goal for the campaign is $100,000.

You can see a list of this year's candidates for Real Men Wear Pink here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.