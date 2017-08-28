Gribble participates in Champion's Day at Sanderson Farms Championship

2016 Sanderson Farms Champion Cody Gribble returned to Jackson on Monday. It was the annual Champion's Day, an event to tee off buildup to the PGA Tour event.

Gribble had fun with the kids at Batson Children's Hospital. The southpaw from Texas also played a few holes at the Country Club of Jackson.

Coming back to the site of his first PGA Tour win is a nice boost through the grind of the FedExCup Playoffs. Gribble is 98th in the standings entering the 2nd event of the postseason.

"To win your first year out on the PGA Tour, it's still a great feeling and a huge accomplishment," Gribble said. "As much as I want to look back at the last few weeks, you gotta take the whole year as one. So it's been a great year. Looking forward to Boston and hopefully I can make a charge into the playoffs."

Gribble tees it up in the Dell Technologies Championship. You can watch coverage on WLBT Sunday at 2:00pm and Monday at 12:30pm.

