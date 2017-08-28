How you can help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey

With so many people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, it might seem impossible to make a difference all the way here in Mississippi, but there actually are several ways to help.

The most important thing to keep in mind if you want to help is to do it through donations. Do NOT try to go to Texas and risk becoming a victim yourself.

At a MEMA conference on Monday, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant stressed that if you want to volunteer, do it through an organized group like the Mississippi Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster.

"This system is not ended, it's not over," said Governor Bryant. "The worst thing someone could do is find themselves in the second phase of this storm."

The Red Cross has 35 shelters set up in Texas and Louisiana for Tropical Storm Harvey. You can text HARVEY to 90999 to give ten dollars right now.

Monetary donations are typically preferred. It's easier for organizations to buy specific supplies they know are needed, rather than sorting and transporting donated goods.

"HEB Grocery chain, a Texas-based grocer, has volunteered to provide all commodities that might be needed on points of distribution," said MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson.

Another way to help out is to donate blood. The entire process takes less than an hour, and each donation can save up to three lives.

Mississippi Blood Services has already made shipments to Texas and hopes to continue as much as they can.

"Under the circumstances in South Texas, many of their blood centers have actually had to close, and they're unable to collect blood. So they've reached out to their partners and asked to help," said Merle Eldridge, with Mississippi Blood Services.

Mississippi Blood Services also sent a statement explaining exactly how their system of helping works:

Carter Bloodcare in Dallas, TX is serving as a staging center to accept incoming shipments and drive it to the blood centers in need.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the activation of the Disaster Taskforce, is assisting with transportation to ensure shipments are safely and efficiently delivered. In some cases, the blood center is not able to reach hospitals that require blood, so shipments will be staged to reach multiple destinations in the affected areas.

Blood is being sent to Texas from independent blood centers throughout the country. Over 30 community blood centers, including MBS, have already provided over 2000 units of blood but additional units are needed. The need will continue in the coming days and weeks.

Most blood banks already run low on donations during summer months, so the need is extremely high right now.

Mississippi Blood Services still has to prioritize the local need for blood before they make their shipments, so if you're thinking about going, now's definitely the time.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.