Two Jackson businesses burglarized overnight

Two businesses in Jackson were burglarized overnight. It is not clear if they were related but they are close by each other.

The first one was Picantes Mexican Grill on N. State Street. The side glass door was smashed in.

About an hour later, the Dollar General on Fortification Street was burglarized.

We are working to confirm information with police.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.