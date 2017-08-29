UPDATE: Second suspect wanted in traffic light shooting death turns himself in

The second suspect wanted in the tragic shooting death of a woman stopped at a Fortification Street traffic light turned himself in at JPD Headquarters Tuesday.

21-year-old Nicholas Coats was arrested for murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten. 19-year-old Lidarius Dixon turned himself in at JPD Headquarters. He has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police say more charges and arrests are possible. The investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, August 17 at 11:48 pm, Kirschten was shot while in the driver seat of her white Pontiac G6. She was shot once in the upper back and pronounced dead on scene.

RELATED: Woman shot to death at traffic light on Fortification St.

RELATED: Balloon release held for 23-year-old shot and killed at stoplight

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the victim and a front seat passenger were stopped at a traffic light on Fortification St. near State St. waiting for it to change. Police say the suspect approached from the driver side armed with a silver handgun.

He fired a single gunshot through the front driver side window, striking the victim. He then ran off on foot.

Police say the car then continued down Fortification St. before coming to a final rest near I-55. The motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Woman killed at traffic light described as hardworking and humble

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.