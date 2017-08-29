Suspect charged in traffic light murder given $1 million bond

Two suspects are arrested and charged in the shooting death of a woman stopped at a Fortification Street traffic light.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Lidarious Dixon, made his initial court appearance where he was given a $1 million bond in shooting death of Chelsie Lynn Kirschten.

Dixon turned himself into police on Wednesday and was charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. 21-year-old Nicholas Coats was also arrested for murder.

Police say more charges and arrests are possible. The investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, August 17 at 11:48 pm, Kirschten was shot while in the driver seat of her white Pontiac G6. She was shot once in the upper back and pronounced dead on scene.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the victim and a front seat passenger were stopped at a traffic light on Fortification St. near State St. waiting for it to change. Police say the suspect approached from the driver side armed with a silver handgun.

He fired a single gunshot through the front driver side window, striking the victim. He then ran off on foot.

Police say the car then continued down Fortification St. before coming to a final rest near I-55. The motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

