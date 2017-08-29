Benoit Police Chief arrested for aggravated assault

Today, Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of Billie Earl Williams, who is charged with one count of aggravated assault. Williams, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning after turning himself in to the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department and released on his own recognizance.

He was indicted by a Bolivar County Grand Jury for shooting a suspect while acting as police chief on January 2. The indictment states Williams attempted to or did cause harm to the suspect, “manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life” by firing a pistol and striking the suspect in the back of the right leg.

This case was investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stanley Alexander with the Attorney General’s Office due to a conflict of interest by the local District Attorney.

