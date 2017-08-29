MS Forestry Commission Employee Serves on Hurricane Harvey Incident Management Team

On Monday, August 28, 2017, Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) employee Bill Kitchings (MFC Outreach Officer, Region 2) deployed to Texas as a member of the 2017 Southern Area Blue Team, a National Type-1 All-Hazard Incident Management Team.

Kitchings will work with the team, which includes several other Mississippians, to fill the role of Supply Unit Leader. The Incident Management Team will assist state and federal partners with Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.

All-Hazard Incident Management Teams are interagency teams deployed to respond, manage, and enhance ongoing state and federal operations during a natural disaster or emergency situation.

