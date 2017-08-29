City settles in former mayor's sexual harassment suit

A nasty scandal that may have cost former Mayor Tony Yarber re-election has finally been put to bed, at least for the city. Jackson leaders agreed to a settlement in the Kimberly Bracey sexual harassment suit.

The executive assistant to former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber will take $10,000.00 to settle the sexual harassment claim she had against the city. Tuesday the council approved the payment to end the federal lawsuit.

Bracey was hired by Yarber in April of 2014. In August of 2016 she filed the suit alleging that she and Yarber were in a consensual sexual relationship, but when she tried to end things the mayor refused and threatened to fire her.

Yarber denied those claims and filed a counter defamation suit. That case was thrown out in federal court.

"There is still risk to us having this case go to trial because of the actions of the prior administration," Ward 2 Councilman Melvin Priester Jr. told his colleagues.

The initial agenda item authorized the resolution of all claims in the suit. An amendment was added to include the $10,000.00 amount of the claim.

Councilman De'Keither Stamps amended that to include paying Yarber's $10,000.00 legal fees.

Council Members Ashby Foote, Priester, De'Keither Stamps and Virgie Lindsey voted to cover Yarber's attorney fees. Councilman Kenneth Stokes spoke in support of paying the fees but voted against the amended item.

"Normally we have paid. You can go back to Frank Melton. You can go back even before Frank Melton," said Stokes. Whether we liked it or not we paid".

Priester supported the settlement payment but was vehemently opposed to paying the former mayor's legal fees.

"I voted against that amendment A. because the former mayor agreed to waive his claim for attorneys fees so we're giving money to someone who didn't ask for it," said Priester. "And number two based on the information I've looked at, this is a mixed bag."

"I have not received anything that would say that this payment is inappropriate or shouldn't be taken care of based on our practice over the years," added Stamps.

"I'm not looking at this as an individual thing," said Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgie Lindsey. "I'm looking at this as a precedent that if you know we have council members or mayors who get into a situation where they're having to pay out of pocket expenses, then you know that's my concern is that this is a precedent".

The money for Yarber's legal fees will come from the Legal Department's budget for claims against the city.

Attorneys say nearly $100,000.00 was spent defending the city in the suit.

