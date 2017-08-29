Alcorn State not looking past Miles in season opener

Alcorn State kicks off the season at home for the first time since 2014. The Braves welcome Miles to Spinks-Casem Stadium. You already know about the experience coming back for the reigning SWAC East champs. Fred McNair and company are not looking past a D2 opponent.

"They're a good football program," McNair said. "I think what they've done over there at Miles College, the way they build it, I think they're doing a great job as coaches, getting their players ready to play. You see them play against Alabama State last year, see them on film playing against them, they got a good football team."

All-SWAC 1st Team selection Timothy Gardner is thrilled to kick off the season at The Reservation. "It's really encouraging," Gardner said. "Home crowd support really gives us the advantage in some of our games. So that's big for us."

Alcorn State hosts Miles Saturday night at 6:00pm. The game can be seen online at AlcornSports.com

