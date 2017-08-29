Clarksdale mayor names city's first female police chief and city attorney

The Clarksdale Mayor has appointed the city's first female police chief and city attorney.

Mayor Chuck Espy announced that Sandra Williams has been named to lead the Clarksdale Police Department as the new Chief of Police, and Margarette Meeks has been appointed as City Attorney.

The two appointments mark the first time in the City’s history that females will serve in the respective offices.

Sandra Williams will be the top cop for the city and will also oversee the operations and budget of the police department.

As City Attorney, Meeks will act as chief legal adviser of, and attorney for the City and all Departments.

Ms. Meeks will also advise the City on the law and defend the City against all lawsuits.

“I am thrilled to have these two professionals join the team,” said Espy. “They bring with them the highest standards of ethics, performance, and service. They have also exemplified extraordinary leadership throughout their respective decorated careers and have proven track records of success.”

Sandra Williams joins the City of Clarksdale from the City of Vicksburg, where she served as Chief of Investigations.

Margarette Meeks worked in state government at the Mississippi State Attorney General’s Office where was she was Special Assistant Attorney General.

Meeks joins the City of Clarksdale after having started her own law firm, where she serves as attorney and owner providing legal services in family law, election law, Social Security and Disability claims, wills and probate, and administrative law.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.