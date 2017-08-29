Hurricane Katrina survivor shares story 12 years later

When Hurricane Katrina made landfall on August 29, 2005, Iran Bickham was a student at Jackson State University, who especially after the category 3 storm had enough of hurricanes and the stress that they cause.

"We were looking for several of our family members and we weren't able to locate them for days," Bickham recalled. "I believe that's one of the hardest situations I've ever had to deal with."



When they were able to visit their home, which was on the second floor of a house, Bickham says everything had been flooded.

"I mean we didn't recognize anything," Bickham said. "The sofa didn't look the same. (The) medals and things, that I had from high school and my other college, they didn't look the same at all. I remember walking in with my mom and she cried the whole time. I've never stepped foot back in that house again."

Bickman's advice for those in the midst of Harvey is know you are not alone. Just wait.. relief efforts will come.

"And I'd say if they have anything that they can, you know, go back and refurbish, I would advise a lot of those guys to go back and do that," said Bickham. "It was several things that we threw away that we could have refurbished and I regret it."

Bickham says his god brother lives in Houston and it wasn't until yesterday that the two were able to make contact. He says, once the family can find a safe way to travel, they plan on coming to the Capital City.

