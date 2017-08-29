Madison County Sheriff to deliver supplies to Houston

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker has offered to load his trailer with recovery supplies and deliver them to Houston for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

In his Facebook post, Sheriff Tucker said there was a different post on the social network saying the Madison County Sheriff;s Department was delivering goods to Texas for those in need.

That post was originally meant for the sheriff's department in Madison County, North Carolina, but the Madison, Mississippi sheriff's department is going to join in.

Those willing to donate items are asked to drop-off items at the Sheriff's Office in Canton.

They will load up the tailor and Sheriff Tucker will personally deliver to those in need.

The Sheriff is hoping to have everything together and loaded by 8:00 a.m. Friday.

