MISSISSIPPI STRONG: Going Gold for Mississippi Kids

In September 2015, Jill and David Dale of Madison lost their 5-year-old son Campbell after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when he was only 4.

His family is staying Mississippi Strong and their mission through all the pain is to help other families beat the beast that is childhood cancer.

"One day, maybe somebody is not going to hear those words," said Jill Dale. "That there's nothing else that can be done to save your child."

Jill Dale says it is now her mission to make sure no other family hears those words.

"You think 'okay why? Why is there nothing else? Why hasn't something been done to change that?' said Jill. "And then the second part of it is 'what can I do to change that?'"

Campbell Dale was a little hero to so many who followed his mother's messages on Twitter and Facebook about his fight with cancer.

When he lost the battle to a rare cancer of the soft tissue, Rhabdomyosarcoma, his family was even more determined to help others.

"Maybe one day, maybe not in my lifetime, I would hope so, but maybe in my lifetime, that more cures would be found and more cancers that were at one time, you know, a death sentence, won't be anymore," added Dale.

The Mississippi State football and baseball teams embraced Campbell and his family.

The Campbell Bulldog Fund and Going Gold for Mississippi Kids raise money for awareness and research.

"You know, we are here to serve and not be be served and any way that you can do that, we are all for," said Dale.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Thursday, the Dale family will join doctors and medical staff at Batson Children's Hospital for a check presentation of $30,000.

To learn more about Going Gold for Mississippi Kids and the Cambellbulldog Fund click here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.