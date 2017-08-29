Individuals in Jackson and Madison organizing supply run to Houston

We might not be getting hit with Harvey's flood waters or endless rain here in central Mississippi, but that doesn't mean we aren't affected.

The biggest impact is the mobilization to donate.

"I just want to help," said Beau Rogel, who is organizing a supply run to Texas.

Rogel teamed up with Steven MacIntosh at Allied Auto Body in Gluckstadt and Chris Parks at Velocity Auto in Downtown Jackson, and posted to social media asking for donations that they'll deliver to storm victims.

"I volunteered with FEMA, so that way I'm not just going there and running around so that I end up being the one who needs to be rescued," said Rogel. "Because they say those rushing waters will carry away a vehicle like nothing."

In just 24 hours, the team was able to gather heaps of supplies to stuff in trailers, and raise over $1,000, one bit at a time.

"You think it's insignificant, but when you add up a hundred people with $20, it turns into something," explained Rogel.

They'll be using the money to buy gas, which has shot up drastically in price, even here in Capital City.

GasBuddy.com shows gas prices in Jackson spiking up about 5 cents recently, though we do still fall below the national average.

READ MORE: JACKSON GAS PRICES

Rogel and his team are on standby this weekend, and plan to head over to Houston next Friday.

"It's 3,500 square miles have flooded right now. It's unbelievable," added Rogel. "And it's gonna be six months of aftermath. These people don't just go back to their houses and everything's okay when the rain stops."

The Madison County Sheriff's Department is also collecting donations to take to Houston on Friday.

READ MORE: Madison County Sheriff to deliver supplies to Houston

Tom Smith Land and Homes LLC also posted to Facebook, saying they are collecting toiletries at their multiple locations to take to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.