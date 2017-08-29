Three people ejected in rollover crash in Yazoo County

Three people are fighting for their lives after a one vehicle crash in Yazoo County.

Around 7:45 p.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to MS 3 near Eagle Bend Road to a one vehicle crash involving a Ford F-150.

According to Corporal Eric Henry with MHP, preliminary investigations shows that a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on MS 3 when the driver ran off the roadway and flipped several times ejecting the driver and two passengers that were also inside the truck.

The driver was airlifted to UMMC with life threatening injuries.

The two passengers were transported to UMMC in critical condition.

The accident is a ongoing investigation.

Speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

The occupants were not wearing their seatbelts.

The names of the occupants have not been released at this time.

