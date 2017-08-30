New overnight: Harvey has made landfall

In the wee hours of the morning, tropical storm Harvey made landfall and it's going to impact our weather. Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us.
It continues to be all eyes on Harvey as search and rescue efforts are underway, and now our Louisiana neighbors are dealing with flash flooding.
Jackson firefighters battled a house fire this morning. We'll bring you details at the top of the hour.
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>