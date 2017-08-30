13-year-old charged in attack of 61-year-old

Jackson police recovered the stolen SUV used during a stabbing and robbery of a 61-year-old woman.

13-year-old Corey Smith has been charged with aggravated assault, auto theft, and armed robbery.

The victim is in critical condition and was stabbed at a home in Jackson. She has not yet been identified.

JPD detained two juveniles, ages 13 and 18, for questioning. The 13-year-old was charged. Police say a third suspect possibly fled the scene on foot.

We are working to gather more information.

