JPD looking for car used in stabbing, robbery of 61-year-old woman

Jackson police are looking for a car used during a stabbing and robbery of a 61-year-old woman.

The victim is in critical condition and was stabbed at a home in Jackson.

The suspect is only being described as a black male last seen driving this car.

The car police are looking for is a 2016 orange Toyota RAV 4 with MS Tag that reads HUT 812.

If you see this car, please call police.

