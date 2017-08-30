Stolen SUV recovered, three juveniles detained for questioning - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Stolen SUV recovered, three juveniles detained for questioning

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police recovered the stolen SUV used during a stabbing and robbery of a 61-year-old woman. 

The victim is in critical condition and was stabbed at a home in Jackson.

JPD detained three juveniles for questioning. 

