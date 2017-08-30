Car crashes into woods on I-220 and Hanging Moss - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Car crashes into woods on I-220 and Hanging Moss

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The right lane is blocked on I-220 North and Hanging Moss after a car crashed into the woods.

Ambulance and police cars are on scene.

The white SUV appears to be damaged.

According to Jackson police, there are injuries.

We are working to get more on this developing story.

