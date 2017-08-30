Coast Guard responds to barge fire at MS River harbor - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coast Guard responds to barge fire at MS River harbor

VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A barge caught fire this morning in the Mississippi River in Vicksburg.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace with Warren County SO, a grain barge caught fire in the harbor Wednesday morning.

This happened right across the harbor from the industries.

The Coast Guard has been notified as well.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

