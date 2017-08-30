WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warning in Hinds and Warren counties

Live video from MSNewsNow is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When MSNewsNow is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

TORNADO WARNINGS -- WATCH LIVE SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE NOW

Central Mississippi will be under a Tornado Watch until 6 pm.

Harvey made landfall for a second time around 3:45 am Wednesday morning. This storm will impact our weather today with wind, possible severe storms, and localized flash flooding.

As Harvey makes his move inland, Mississippi will experience a low end threat for strong to severe storms including tornadoes, gusty winds and period of rain.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s and rising to the 80s this afternoon.

Rainfall totals are expected to remain less than 4" area wide. However, the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for several southern counties and those along the Mississippi River.

Please remember to turn around don't drown! As we look ahead to Labor Day Weekend, the rain threat will start to go down and temperatures will start climbing back to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Please stay connected with the first alert weather team as we continue to track Harvey and his impacts to our weather.

The wind gusts will reach up to 25-45 mph today and brief spin up tornadoes are possible.

Localized flash flooding for counties along the Mississippi river and southern counties is also likely today.

What to know ahead of severe weather:

