Vicksburg man arrested for possession of meth

On Tuesday, August 30, at 6:45 a.m. Vicksburg Police Department NET/Narcotic unit and Mississippi Bureau Narcotics served a searched warrant at 185 Warrenton Road, The American Best Value Inn, in reference to a complaint of drug activity.

Surveillance was conducted at the hotel and a search warrant was obtained and served.

Officers recovered methamphetamine and drug related items from the room.

30-year-old Jason Jobe from Vicksburg was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Jobe will be processed by Mississippi Bureau Narcotics and will appear in Justice Court for initial appearance.

He is currently out on bond indictment on a drug related offense.

