Brent Lyles named Jackson State starting QB for season opener

Tony Hughes is going with experience in Week 1. The Jackson State head coach announced Wednesday that Brent Lyles will be the starting quarterback Saturday against TCU.

The junior played in 7 games last season. Lyles completed 47 percent of his passes and led the Tigers to wins over Mississippi Valley and UAPB.

The Indiana native shined in the spring, capped by a 5 touchdown performance in the Blue and White Game.

Jackson State travels to TCU on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:00pm, the game will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest, online at FOXSportsGo.com

