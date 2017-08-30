CONSIDER THIS: DirecTV Carriage

In one day, local viewers may experience what millions of other subscribers across the country already have, losing access to their favorite news, weather and NBC programming.

We have been working hard to reach an agreement to keep WLBT on DirecTV’s lineup, but time is running out and they have refused to come to a fair agreement to continue carrying us.

It’s unfortunate, but it has happened before. Since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, leaving millions of their customers in the dark.

If it happens here, it means you could miss local news and weather, NFL Sunday Night Football, The Voice, This is Us, The Blacklist, Jeopardy and other popular shows.

This matter is very important to us. YOU are very important to us. And we’re committed to continue working to reach an agreement without any interruption.

The deadline is tomorrow, August 31st. Please go to our local commitment dot com for more information and learn how you can support keeping WLBT on the air.

And remember you always have choices: we are free over the air, at MSNewsNow dot com, on our free news and weather apps, on Roku, Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire and other OTT platforms and also available through other local providers.

