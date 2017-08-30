JPS Board looks into renaming Confederate namesake schools

Davis Elementary named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis, George Elementary named after James Zachariah George a Confederate officer who later became the Chief Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, and a school named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee could all find themselves with a new name.

This after Jackson Public School Board member Jed Oppenheim suggested the idea to be discussed further in committee; an idea one parent says he would welcome since racial tension continues to make headlines across the U.S.

"I think that the hurricane in Texas is showing us as Americans, there is no color," said Lee Elementary School Parent Brian Reynolds. "Collectively we have to come together, help each other. I think this would be a step forward for Mississippi, in terms of our youth and where we are going tomorrow."

The Huffington Post reported in 2015, there are less than 200 schools nationwide named after Confederate leaders and of those schools, the student bodies are predominately minorities.

In George Elementary, the State's Education Department shows almost 99% of its students are black. In Davis Elementary, 98% of students are black and that number only dips slightly at Lee Elementary where 93% of students are black.

