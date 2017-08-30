Mississippi Air National Guard part of Texas relief efforts

The 172d Airlift Wing supported Hurricane Harvey relief efforts August 29, 2017, by responding with a five-member team from the wing's Airlift Control Flight (ALCF).

The ALCF team transported weather equipment that will be used for strategic tactical communications. Providing transport on a C-17 Globemaster III, was a six-team member flight crew from the 172d AW.

The Jackson, Mississippi based Air National Guard unit flight crew then flew to Kentucky to pick up a contingency response group from that state's National Guard. Once boarding those personnel and equipment, the 172d AW transported those Guardsmen to Texas for Hurricane Henry relief efforts.

